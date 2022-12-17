'Tell youngsters to stay well away' - South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue's warning as kids play on frozen lakes and ponds

The boys, who were aged six, eight, 10 and 11, all died after falling into an icy lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull earlier this week.
Over the last 24 hours, both South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and South Yorkshire Police have been passed information concerning activity on frozen lakes and ponds in the county, as the cold snap continues.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police’s Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Please take a moment to read this safety message and speak to your families and children about the dangers of ice. North Team have attended Woodlaithes Village, Rotherham regards concerns for children playing on the frozen village pond.”
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue continued: “We are growing VERY concerned around activity on a frozen lake in Arksey, Doncaster.
“Despite our warnings, these photos suggest people are still playing on the ice. Please speak to the youngsters in your life and urge them to stay well away.”
All four children who perished in the Solihull frozen lake tragedy have been named locally - including two brothers and their cousin. Finlay Butler, age eight, and his brother Sam Butler, six, along with their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Stewart, are understood to have gone to feed the ducks at Babbs Mill Lake when the ice gave way and they plunged into the freezing water.
The fourth victim has been named as Jack Johnson.