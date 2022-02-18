The 26-year-old, who has not been named, died at the scene of the crash in Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster, last night when his Ford Mustang left the road and crashed into a ditch.

Friends have been paying tribute to the man on social media.

One said: “Not only a life long friend, but a brother to me for 24 years I will always love you mate.”

Another wrote: “Still trying to take it in, he was such a lovely young man, taken way too soon, it was a pleasure to have known him R.I.P.”

“RIP young man, sending thoughts and prayers to his family and friends,” wrote another, while a fourth posted: “So very sad sending condolences to his family at this devastating time.”

Another added: “Condolences to the family and friends of this young man - many hugs.”

Police have launched an appeal for information about the fatal crash at around 4.30pm yesterday.

A police spokesman said: “It is believed the driver of a blue Ford Mustang lost control and left the carriageway.

“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue also attended alongside the Yorkshire Air Ambulance but despite the best efforts of the emergency crews, the driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family is being supported by officers.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have dash cam footage of the car prior to the collision.