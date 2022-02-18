South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Coates Street, between Park Hill and Wybourn, yesterday afternoon and discovered the body of a man in a house after receiving a call about concern for the occupant.

The force said: “Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended alongside officers but despite the best efforts a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

A man's body was discovered last night after emergency services were called to Coates Street, between Park Hill and Wybourn, Sheffield