Tragedy as man, 33, is found dead on Coates Street, Sheffield, near Park Hill

The body of a man was discovered in Sheffield yesterday after emergency services responded to welfare concerns.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:17 am
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:17 am

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Coates Street, between Park Hill and Wybourn, yesterday afternoon and discovered the body of a man in a house after receiving a call about concern for the occupant.

The force said: “Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended alongside officers but despite the best efforts a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious by officers.