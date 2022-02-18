Tragedy as man, 33, is found dead on Coates Street, Sheffield, near Park Hill
The body of a man was discovered in Sheffield yesterday after emergency services responded to welfare concerns.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Coates Street, between Park Hill and Wybourn, yesterday afternoon and discovered the body of a man in a house after receiving a call about concern for the occupant.
The force said: “Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended alongside officers but despite the best efforts a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The death is not being treated as suspicious by officers.