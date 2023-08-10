The historic homewares retailer is in the hands of accountants PwC

Wilko has collapsed into administration putting 12,000 jobs at risk including hundreds in Sheffield.

Boss Mark Jackson said they had left “no stone unturned” in attempts to stabilise “this incredible business” but he had been left with no choice.

Pets will be allowed into dozens of Wilko stores, including this one in Sheffield city centre

The homewares retailer has stores on Haymarket in Sheffield city centre, Meadowhall , Crystal Peaks, Malin Bridge and St James retail park at Norton. They continue to trade, for now.

The privately-owned firm has 400 stores in the UK and £1.2bn turnover.

Mr Jackson said their “robust turnaround plan” based on cost savings, would have delivered “the most profitable wilko ever recorded within 24 months.”

He added: “While we can confirm we had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, without the surety of being able to complete the deal within the necessary timeframe and given the cash position, we’ve been left with no choice but to take this unfortunate action.”