Huge police cordon remains in place after murder on Sheffield estate

A huge police cordon remains in place on a Sheffield estate this morning following the murder of a 19-year-old man.

Detectives launched a murder enquiry after the man died at the Northern General Hospital in the early hours of yesterday after being found stabbed at a flat in Tannery Close, Woodhouse, the night before.

CRIME: Murdered Sheffield baby died of severe head injuries

A girl, aged 17 and a 22-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.

South Yorkshire Police said the murder victim was found seriously injured in a flat in Tannery Close but detectives are trying to establish whether he was attacked there or elsewhere.

POLICE: Two Barnsley women due in court today accused of murder

Officers sealed off a huge area around the flat, including neighbouring Tannery Park, in the wake of the attack.

READ MORE: Detectives still working to establish motive for murder of teenager on Sheffield estate

Forensic experts carried out a huge sweep of the area inside the cordon to help piece together exactly what happened.

Neighbours have named the murder victim as Ryan Jowle but his identity has not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,030 of May 22.