Two Barnsley women due in court today accused of murder

Two Barnsley women are due in court today after being charged with the murder of another woman.

Penelope Brownlie, aged 45, and Justine Wainwright, 57, also known as Bridget O’Keefe, were charged last night over the death of 42-year-old Claire Louise Smith, whose body was found in Union Street, Barnsley, on Saturday morning.

The suspects, both of Britannia Close, Barnsley, remain in police custody and are due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates' Court today.

A 71-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder in connection has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 6.50am on Saturday, May 19, officers received a report that a woman’s body had been found on Union Street in Barnsley.

"A post-mortem examination revealed that the woman, identified as 42-year-old Claire Louise Smith, died as a result of injuries from a very severe, physical attack.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 01709 443544.