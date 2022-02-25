Firefighers were called to the scene at just after 5.15pm this evening, and were still there at 11.30pm, but hoping to reduce the number of fire engines soon.

They have been tackling a large blaze at a waste recycling site at Balby Carr Bank, Balby, Doncaster.

The pictures, from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, show close up how the firecrews are fighting the flames. and pictures from readers show how big the plumes of flame have been in pictures taken from a distance away.

1. Firefighters Dramatic pictures show firefighters at the scene of the blaze at Balby Carr Bank recycling site, this evening. PIcture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Photo Sales

2. From a distance The blaze at Balby Carr Bank recycling site, this evening. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Busy night Dramatic pictures show firefighters at the scene of the blaze at Balby Carr Bank recycling site, this evening. PIcture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Photo Sales

4. Billowing smoke Dramatic pictures show firefighters at the scene of the blaze at Balby Carr Bank recycling site, this evening. PIcture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Photo Sales