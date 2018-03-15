House raided as part of police probe into Sheffield murder

Police officers have raided a house today as part of the probe into the murder of a dad-of-three stabbed stabbed in a Sheffield street.

The property in Treeton Crescent, Rotherham, was raided this morning and officers are expected to remain there for most of the day.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the raid forms part of the investigation into the death of Jarvin Blake, aged 22, who was knifed in Burngreave last week.

Jarvin was attacked at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street last Thursday afternoon.

A 23-year-old man also stabbed in the same incident survived.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, including a 26-year-old from Southey Green, who was arrested last night.

A 24-year-old from Pitsmoor and a 25-year-old from Southey have been bailed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A warrant was executed at a property on Treetown Crescent in Treeton this morning in connection to the investigation into Jarvin Blake's murder.

"Officers are currently still at the property and will remain there throughout most of the day."