Hour-by-hour weather forecast as Storm Bronagh heads towards Sheffield 

Sheffield is set to be battered by more extreme weather as Storm Bronagh moves up the country bringing high winds and heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings, for wind and rain, that will affect the north of England and Wales.

Storm Bronagh is expected to arrive around 6pm on Thursday night and continue overnight through to Friday morning.

Heavy rain is expected for most of the night, as well as wind of speeds around 40mph.

Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield during the storm:

5pm – heavy rain, 13C, wind gusts 9mph

6pm – heavy rain, 13C, wind gusts 11mph

7pm – heavy rain, 14C, wind gusts 25mph

8pm – heavy rain, 16C, wind gusts 32mph

9pm – heavy rain, 17C, wind gusts 34mph

10pm – heavy rain, 17C, wind gusts 38mph

11pm – heavy rain, 17C, wind gusts 39mph

12am – heavy showers, 17C, wind gusts 39mph

1am – heavy showers, 16C, wind gusts 39mph

2am – light showers, 16C, wind gusts 40mph

3am – light showers, 13C, wind gusts 42mph

4am – heavy showers, 11C, wind gusts 43mph

5am – heavy showers, 10C, wind gusts 43mph

6am – heavy showers, 9C, wind gusts 40mph