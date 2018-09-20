Hour-by-hour weather forecast as Storm Bronagh heads towards Sheffield 

Sheffield is set to be battered by more extreme weather as Storm Bronagh moves up the country bringing high winds and heavy rain.
The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings, for wind and rain, that will affect the north of England and Wales.
Storm Bronagh is expected to arrive around 6pm on Thursday night and continue overnight through to Friday morning.
Heavy rain is expected for most of the night, as well as wind of speeds around 40mph.
Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield during the storm:
5pm – heavy rain, 13C, wind gusts 9mph
6pm – heavy rain, 13C, wind gusts 11mph
7pm – heavy rain, 14C, wind gusts 25mph
8pm – heavy rain, 16C, wind gusts 32mph
9pm – heavy rain, 17C, wind gusts 34mph
10pm – heavy rain, 17C, wind gusts 38mph
11pm – heavy rain, 17C, wind gusts 39mph
12am – heavy showers, 17C, wind gusts 39mph
1am – heavy showers, 16C, wind gusts 39mph
2am – light showers, 16C, wind gusts 40mph
3am – light showers, 13C, wind gusts 42mph
4am – heavy showers, 11C, wind gusts 43mph
5am – heavy showers, 10C, wind gusts 43mph
6am – heavy showers, 9C, wind gusts 40mph