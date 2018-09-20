Storm Bronagh: Sheffield set to be battered by ANOTHER storm this week as Met Office issues more warnings

Storm Ali has only just left but the UK is bracing to be hit by more extreme weather in the coming days as Storm Bronagh moves through England and Wales.

Bronagh is expected to bring heavy rain throughout Thursday and into Friday as well as more severe gale force winds.

Damage caused by Storm Ali

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings, one for heavy ran across Wales and the north and one for strong winds.

Strong winds could cause damage to buildings, delays to transport and travel services, power cuts and injuries or threat to life nearer to the coastline.

Thursday’s weather warnings are in place from 6pm on Thursday to 9am on Friday morning.

So far the heavy rain is expected to skirt around the north of Sheffield, but could affect travel and transport, power supplies and could even result in flooding.

More yellow weather warnings are in place for Sunday and Monday as a period of extreme weather is expected to continue to batter the country.

The weather warning over the weekend is in place from 9am on Sunday to 9am on Monday morning.