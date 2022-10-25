The attack happened on Strauss Close, Maltby, Rotherham, as the victim was dropping items off at an address on the street, and police say it is the latest in a string of incidents which have been recorded this year.

South Yorkshire Police said the latest incident happened on October 19, when they received reports of a delivery worker being bitten by a dog just after 11am. They said the dog was reported to have jumped the fence and bitten the man on his arm. The worker, a 53-year-old, required medical treatment for wounds to his arm.

PC Paul Jameson, from South Yorkshire Police’s dog legislation team, said: “Within South Yorkshire an average of five incidents per day are recorded for dogs causing fear, harm or injury to people or other animals – we believe that simple steps taken by owners could stop some of these happening.

A man was attacked by a dog on Strauss Road, Maltby, the latest such incident in South Yorkshire. File picture shows an ambulance.

“As an owner you should take steps to keep those inside and outside your home safe. Your dog is your responsibility, the safety of those around you relies on you as an owner taking action. It is you, the owner that will be prosecuted.”

Officers are urging all dog owners to make sure pets are kept under control, and not to find themselves responsible for their dog attacking an innocent person.

PC Jameson added that the Maltby incident was a reminder that simple steps could ensure incidents and bites do not happen. He said: “If the dog had been in a well secured garden, it would not have been able to jump the fence and attack an innocent worker, just doing his job. During August we had another two delivery workers bitten, and in one case the dog was deemed too dangerous to be return to the family and euthanised.

“We do not want to remove dogs from families, we are animal lovers and truly understand how they become part of the family, but our job means we must ensure we minimise risk where we can, and that means seizing dogs that have been reported for causing injury, harm or fear until further enquiries have taken place.

“Partnership work is currently on-going with local businesses and staff associations to improve safety for delivery workers. Bites and other injuries can have physical and mental, long lasting implications for workers, as well as the dog and its owner. It’s important steps are taken for the benefit of everybody.

“I also ask the public in general to help us by reporting any concerns they have about aggressive dogs in their community. We can provide early intervention that may save someone’s life or keep people safe from injury.”

A dog was seized in Burngeave earlier this month after complaints it was a ‘banned breed’. They seized the animal because when they arrived they believed that the dog was being kept in unsuitable conditions, posing a risk to the children at the property.