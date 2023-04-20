A casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance after a collision involving a mobility scooter on a Sheffield street.

Hole House Lane, in Stocksbridge, was closed yesterday afternoon while emergency services dealt with the incident, with bus services diverted from the scene. Operator Stagecoach said last night that the diversions were due to a road traffic collision.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they were called out to deal with the incident, and that a patient was taken to hosital after falling from their mobility scooter.

They said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 3.12pm on Wednesday afternoon to reports of a person falling from a mobility scooter on Hole House Lane, Stocksbridge. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”