Hole House Lane crash Stocksbridge: Casualty taken to hospital after Sheffield collision involving mobility scooter

A casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance after a collision involving a mobility scooter on a Sheffield street.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 09:32 BST

Hole House Lane, in Stocksbridge, was closed yesterday afternoon while emergency services dealt with the incident, with bus services diverted from the scene. Operator Stagecoach said last night that the diversions were due to a road traffic collision.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they were called out to deal with the incident, and that a patient was taken to hosital after falling from their mobility scooter.

They said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 3.12pm on Wednesday afternoon to reports of a person falling from a mobility scooter on Hole House Lane, Stocksbridge. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

A casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance last night after a collision involving a mobility scooter on Hole House Lane, in Stocksbridge. File picture shows an ambulanceA casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance last night after a collision involving a mobility scooter on Hole House Lane, in Stocksbridge. File picture shows an ambulance
It was one of a number of incidents on South Yorkshire’s roads yesterday, including the tragic death of a man in Chapeltown. Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, was also closed due to an incident.

