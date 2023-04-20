Hole House Lane, in Stocksbridge, was closed yesterday afternoon while emergency services dealt with the incident, with bus services diverted from the scene. Operator Stagecoach said last night that the diversions were due to a road traffic collision.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they were called out to deal with the incident, and that a patient was taken to hosital after falling from their mobility scooter.
They said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 3.12pm on Wednesday afternoon to reports of a person falling from a mobility scooter on Hole House Lane, Stocksbridge. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
It was one of a number of incidents on South Yorkshire’s roads yesterday, including the tragic death of a man in Chapeltown. Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, was also closed due to an incident.