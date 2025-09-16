A 61-year-old man who suffered serious head and facial injuries when he was mowed down on the pavement by a hit-and-run driver has spoken of his difficult recovery, as the person responsible for his injuries remains at large - more than a year later.

Patrick McKenzie, from Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, was waiting for a bus in Barnsley Road in the Fir Vale area of the city, when a car mounted the pavement and knocked him down.

The driver fled the scene of the crash, which happened near to the junction of Earl Marshal Road, and has never been traced.

Patrick was rushed to hospital by ambulance, and was found to have suffered numerous injuries including a fractured skull and fractured right eye socket.

He remained in hospital for four days following the crash, which occurred at around 9.50pm on June 22, 2024, but his recovery has taken months and has required specialist rehabilitation and various treatments including physio sessions.

Patrick has now spoken out about the crash, as he returns to his job as a hospital porter.

He said: “On the day of the accident, I was waiting to catch a bus into the city centre to see a friend.

“I remember looking at my phone to see the time and then everything went black. The next thing I can recall is being woken up by a paramedic.

“I couldn’t believe what had happened, especially when I was told that the driver had disappeared.

“It’s been a very difficult year, but I’m glad that I can finally begin to move forward with my life, and getting back to work has been an important part of that.

“While the driver still hasn’t been traced, I’m so thankful for the help and support I’ve received so far and I’m hopeful that one day I’ll get the justice I deserve.

“Meanwhile, I just want to urge everyone to take care on the roads. I wouldn’t want anyone else going through what I have.”

Patrick’s comments come as the country marks Major Trauma Awareness Week, which runs between September 15 and 21, and aims to raise awareness of the trauma injuries can affect lives and the importance of rehabilitation and support.

He has instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help him access the specialist rehabilitation and support he requires, after being referred to them by charity, Day One Trauma Support, which helps people with life-changing injuries.

Kellie Robinson, the legal expert at Irwin Mitchell representing Patrick, said: “The past year and coming to terms with the collision and his injuries has been tough on Patrick.

“Patrick faced an incredibly uncertain future. While he still faces many challenges, he’s made good progress with his recovery and has now been able to return to work.

“While nothing will change what Patrick’s been through, we’re pleased to have been able to help him towards regaining some of his independence.

“We continue to support him and join him in warning others to stay safe on the roads.”