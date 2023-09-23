News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield history: 14 unusual and historic buildings which have been newly added to heritage list

They include historic pubs, old schools, a 109ft water tower, the ruins of a huge prisoner-of-war camp and the bomb store at a former aerodrome.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Sheffield has an amazing history and there are many buildings across the city with fascinating stories to tell.

Sheffield is home to more than 1,200 nationally listed sites and structures, dating from the 15th century to modern times, which gives them protection against demolition or development.

But there are many more buildings which are cherished by the communities in which they stand but are not deemed to be historically significant enough to merit national protected status.

That's why the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List was set up, to record buildings, monuments, landscapes and other places which are considered to be of 'local significance'.

Anyone can nominate a building, park, garden, or other site or structure for inclusion on the list, which, while it doesn't provide the level of protection national listing does, can help preserve them for future generations by showing how important they are to the community which knows and loves them.

In Sheffield there are now 48 locally listed buildings on the list, with the latest tranche added on September 18.

Perhaps the most notable new addition is the Rose Garden Cafe, which faces an uncertain future due to concerns over the building's structural safety. But other newcomers to the list include a pub dating back nearly 200 years, old schools, a 109ft water tower, a popular public swimming pool, the ruins of a huge prisoner-of-war camp and the bomb store at a former aerodrome.

You can view the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List and make nominations at: local-heritage-list.org.uk/south-yorkshire.

