Sheffield is home to more than 1,200 listed sites and structures, including five Grade I-listed buildings and 67 which are Grade II*-listed, dating from 1430 all the way up to the 1960s.

Sheffield has a proud heritage, with its story stretching back to medieval times when its castle was built beside where the rivers Don and Sheaf meet, in modern day Castlegate, during the late 11th or early 12th century.

That castle would go on to become one of the largest and most important in the north of England before being laid siege to and destroyed during the Civil War.

Sheffield's steelmaking prowess dates back to around 1400, when there is evidence some farmers were supplementing their income by working part-time as cutlers, though it was the industrial revolution which brought great prosperity to the city.

The Steel City also played a crucial but often unsung role in shaping football as we know it today, with many historians considering it to be the true home of the beautiful game.

Below are some of the most famous buildings in Sheffield which have been granted either the highest or second highest listed status.

Arts Tower The University of Sheffield Library and Arts Tower, rising to 18 storeys, is Grade II*-listed.

Cutlers' Hall Cutlers' Hall, on Church Street, in Sheffield city centre, dates back to 1832 and is Grade II*-listed.

King Edward VII School King Edward VII Upper School on Glossop Road, Sheffield, is Grade II*-listed and described as being 'an exceptionally large and ambitious design for its period'.

Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, formerly Abbeydale Works Museum, on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, is Grade I-listed. It dates back as far as 1714 and the Historic England listing states: "It is of outstanding importance as an example of this type of industrial plant and its characteristic design."