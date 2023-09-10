News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody
Sheffield's famous Wicker Arches, with a train travelling overhead and a tram to Darnall passing underneath. The railway bridge and adjoining viaduct and buildings, dating back to 1848, are Grade II*-listed. They are described as an 'outstanding example of monumental early railway architecture'. Photo: Picture SheffieldSheffield's famous Wicker Arches, with a train travelling overhead and a tram to Darnall passing underneath. The railway bridge and adjoining viaduct and buildings, dating back to 1848, are Grade II*-listed. They are described as an 'outstanding example of monumental early railway architecture'. Photo: Picture Sheffield
Sheffield's famous Wicker Arches, with a train travelling overhead and a tram to Darnall passing underneath. The railway bridge and adjoining viaduct and buildings, dating back to 1848, are Grade II*-listed. They are described as an 'outstanding example of monumental early railway architecture'. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sheffield heritage: 17 of Sheffield's most famous landmarks which are Grade I or Grade II*-listed

Sheffield is home to more than 1,200 listed sites and structures, including five Grade I-listed buildings and 67 which are Grade II*-listed, dating from 1430 all the way up to the 1960s.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 10th Sep 2023, 06:15 BST

Sheffield has a proud heritage, with its story stretching back to medieval times when its castle was built beside where the rivers Don and Sheaf meet, in modern day Castlegate, during the late 11th or early 12th century.

That castle would go on to become one of the largest and most important in the north of England before being laid siege to and destroyed during the Civil War.

Sheffield's steelmaking prowess dates back to around 1400, when there is evidence some farmers were supplementing their income by working part-time as cutlers, though it was the industrial revolution which brought great prosperity to the city.

The Steel City also played a crucial but often unsung role in shaping football as we know it today, with many historians considering it to be the true home of the beautiful game.

Given its history, it is little surprise that Sheffield is home to more than 1,200 listed sites and structures, including five Grade I-listed buildings and 67 which are Grade II*-listed, dating from 1430 all the way up to the 1960s.

Below are some of the most famous buildings in Sheffield which have been granted either the highest or second highest listed status.

The University of Sheffield Library and Arts Tower, rising to 18 storeys, is Grade II*-listed. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

1. Arts Tower

The University of Sheffield Library and Arts Tower, rising to 18 storeys, is Grade II*-listed. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Cutlers' Hall, on Church Street, in Sheffield city centre, dates back to 1832 and is Grade II*-listed. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Alex Ekins

2. Cutlers' Hall

Cutlers' Hall, on Church Street, in Sheffield city centre, dates back to 1832 and is Grade II*-listed. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Alex Ekins

Photo Sales
King Edward VII Upper School on Glossop Road, Sheffield, is Grade II*-listed and described as being 'an exceptionally large and ambitious design for its period'. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. King Edward VII School

King Edward VII Upper School on Glossop Road, Sheffield, is Grade II*-listed and described as being 'an exceptionally large and ambitious design for its period'. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, formerly Abbeydale Works Museum, on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, is Grade I-listed. It dates back as far as 1714 and the Historic England listing states: "It is of outstanding importance as an example of this type of industrial plant and its characteristic design."

4. Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet

Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, formerly Abbeydale Works Museum, on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, is Grade I-listed. It dates back as far as 1714 and the Historic England listing states: "It is of outstanding importance as an example of this type of industrial plant and its characteristic design."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldheritageHistory