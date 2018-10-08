HILLSBOROUGH MURDER: Everything we know so far

With a Sheffield family left grieving after a Sheffield man died two weeks after he was stabbed in Sheffield, here is what is known so far:

Gavin Singleton died two weeks after he was stabbed in Sheffield

- Two friends – Scott Fauvel and Gavin Singleton – were stabbed in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, at 12.20am on Sunday September 23.

- Both men were taken to hospital for treatment, with 31-year-old Gavin critically injured in the attack.

- Scott, 29, was discharged after treatment but Gavin remained fighting for life in intensive care for nearly two weeks.

- He died in hospital on Saturday, October 6.

- Daniel Trotter, 24, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted murder, wounding, supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

- He remains in police custody.

- The crime scene, near Sacred Heart Primary School, was cordoned off after the attack while forensic experts examined the area and officers carried out initial enquiries.

- A team of detectives is continuing to work on the investigation today. Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to come forward.

- The men stabbed in Hillsborough were among six victims of knife crime in Sheffield that weekend.

Fahim Hersi, aged 22 and from Broomhall, died after a stabbing outside the cinema at Valley Centertainment on Friday, September 21.

A 43-year-old woman suffered slash wounds to her neck in an attack in Kyle Crescent, Southey Green, on Saturday, September 22.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed in his arm and ribs after an attack on the car park close to McColl’s convenience store on Worksop Road, Aston, on Sunday, September 23 and an 18-year-old man was knifed in his hands and leg in an attack outside Del’s convenience store on High Street, Swallownest, 10 minutes before.

- Anyone with information about the Hillsborough murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 16 of September 23. Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymouslyn on 0800 555111.”