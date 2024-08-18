Highcliffe Club: Group's plans to restore Sheffield social club to former glory rejected as 'mere speculation'
Over 90 years of history will likely come to a close soon with the imminent sale and probable redevelopment of Highcliffe Club, in Highcliffe Drive, Greystones.
Members voted in March to shut the club, sell it, and split the proceeds equally between everyone who has been on its books for more than seven years, and a buyer offering £360,000 has reportedly already been found.
Now, a last-ditch effort by members who want to see the club survive, by having it designated as an ‘asset of community value’, has been rejected.
Interim director of communities for Sheffield City Council David Hollis turned down the application in a verdict on July 25, writing that the group offered “no significant detail” on how they planned to turn the club’s fortunes around.
Mr Hollis wrote: “The nominating group outlined their plans for the site but there was no significant detail of how or why it was going to be successful where the existing organisation had failed.
“[The panel] noted the committee’s attempts to make members aware of the club’s position and the ‘use it or lose it’ warnings that had not been able to have the desired impact to change the club’s future.
“The members of the club appeared to have had every opportunity to get involved and make alternative suggestions/offers in order to make a success of the club in its current format but to the extent that had occurred, those efforts had failed.”
The verdict ends saying that plans to nominate an asset of community value need to be “more than mere speculation, and a desire to protect the current use was not enough.”
If a building or plot of land has recently been or is presently used for social wellbeing, a group can apply for it to become an ‘asset of community value.’ This offers no protections in and of itself, but it can be formally considered during planning decisions.
At the vote in March, approximately 60 out of 81 eligible members opted to close the club, leaving around 20 people calling for it to be ‘saved.’
Meanwhile, it is claimed that the club’s committee has kept members in the dark about who Highcliffe’s proposed buyer is or what their plans for the site are.
A newsletter sent by the committee to all members in May did not share who the buyer was, what their plans for the site were, what if any demolition could take place and if any of the plot’s ample green space and trees will be cleared.
The letter claims the buyer sees a development value of £1.7m in the site with a build cost of £1m.
The Star has repeatedly contacted Highcliffe Club’s committee for a comment, wit no reply.
