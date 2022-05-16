Herries Road South incident Sheffield: Man now safe, say British Transport Police

A man whose welfare led to the closure of Herries Road South is now safe, police have confirmed.

By David Kessen
Monday, 16th May 2022, 2:13 pm

The road was closed for around half an hour on Sunday because of concerns for him.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line in Sheffield at 4.03pm yesterday (May 15) following concerns for the welfare of a man.

“Officers attended and the man was taken to a place of safety at just before 4.30pm."

The police helicopter had earlier been sent to the area to help in a ‘person seach’ near Hillsborough stadium. Police have not said if the incidents were related.

The National Police Air Service said in a statement: “The police helicopter from NPAS Carr Gate was deployed over Sheffield from 1230hrs to 1400hrs on Sunday 15 May 2022, at the request of South Yorkshire Police, to assist in a person search.”

