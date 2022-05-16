The road was closed for around half an hour on Sunday because of concerns for him.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line in Sheffield at 4.03pm yesterday (May 15) following concerns for the welfare of a man.
“Officers attended and the man was taken to a place of safety at just before 4.30pm."
The police helicopter had earlier been sent to the area to help in a ‘person seach’ near Hillsborough stadium. Police have not said if the incidents were related.
The National Police Air Service said in a statement: “The police helicopter from NPAS Carr Gate was deployed over Sheffield from 1230hrs to 1400hrs on Sunday 15 May 2022, at the request of South Yorkshire Police, to assist in a person search.”