The driver escaped from the vehicle as the flames started to take hold, and called fireighters as it became apparent what was happening on Saturday night. Firefighters from Elm Lane fire station were sent to the blaze on Herries Road at 10.46pm, taking over half an hour to deal with it.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Upon arrival they found a car well alight. This was dealt with by 11.19pm and is thought to have been accidental, with the fire coming from the engine bay as the driver was stopped at traffic lights.”

Firefighters believe it may have been caused by an electrical fault

A motorist had to get out of their car after it caught light at traffic lights on Herries Road, Sheffield. File picture shows a firefighter dealing with a previous car blaze