South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning to people living in Sheffield not to use makeshift measures to heat their homes during the cost of living crisis. The plea comes after it was found people had been burning unsuitable materials in their homes to keep warm - materials which could be deemed as harmful to human health.

One recent case saw an occupant overcome by carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of burning coal, in a tin bucket, in their living room. Fire officers acknowledge the financial impact being felt by lots of people, but they are asking residents to not put themselves at risk and to make sure they have fully functioning carbon monoxide alarms in their homes.

A recent change in rulings means that anyone in rented or council homes should be provided with a carbon monoxide detector by their landlord. The fire service also reminded people living in South Yorkshire that it offers a completely free smoke alarm testing reminder service.

Residents simply have to input a phone number or email address and they will be reminded, each week, to ensure their alarms are working.

Area manager Matt Gillatt said: “We know times are tough for lots of people right now, but the pattern we are seeing around unsafe heating in homes is concerning. Our ask is that people ensure they save safely, take extra care when it comes to using things like log burners and electric blankets, and please don’t use tin buckets or small gas cylinders to heat your homes – they aren’t safe.