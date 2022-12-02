Herries Road crash: Picture shows nature of collision which caused traffic jams on busy road
This was the incident which caused traffic chaos on a busy Sheffield Road.
The picture shows a car which collided with a lamppost on Herries Road yesterday morning, causing traffic jams along the road as emergency services dealt with the aftermath. Bus services were affected by the collision, which was described by one local resident as a multi-car crash.
The picture shows how police closed the road using a patrol car, with officers on the scene.
Police described the crash as ‘damage-only’.