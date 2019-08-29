Heroin and crack cocaine seized from Sheffield street

Heroin and crack cocaine were seized by police officers patrolling a Sheffield street in a crackdown on drugs dealing.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 11:34

Officers from the Burngreave Neighbourhood Team found the drugs after they were dropped in Grimesthorpe Road by two men who spotted the police and ran off.

CRIME: Police seek Sheffield man over kidnap and drug offences

South Yorkshire Police said: “On officers approaching the pair, they decided the best option was to practice for their up-and-coming sports day and run off. The area was searched but officers were unable to locate them.

Heroin and crack cocaine were seized by police officers in a Sheffield suburb

“Shortly afterwards, a search of the area where they had been standing resulted in the recovery of a large number of wraps of what is believed to be heroin and crack cocaine, worth approximately £1,300.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“It would appear the males were starting up their own pharmaceutical business, which is now in disarray.

“Further work will take place to identify the males who ran from us.

“Yesterday's result follows some excellent results achieved by the team recently, targeting drug dealers in the area.”

Read More

Read More
'Predators' prepare to be jailed over child sexual exploitation in South Yorkshire

LATEST: Nearly 500 South Yorkshire police officers set to be approved to fire Tasers