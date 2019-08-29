Police seek Sheffield man over kidnap and drug offences

A police hunt is under way for a Sheffield man wanted over kidnap and drug offences.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 08:47

Sarkhan Mohammed, aged 29, is believed to hold vital information about the offences, which date back to May 2018.

He is believed to frequent the Attercliffe, Darnall and Bents Green areas of Sheffield.

Sarkhan Mohammed

Mohammed also has links to Derbyshire, particularly Dronfield and Hathersage.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/73638/19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.