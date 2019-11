More heavy rian is forecast for Sheffield today

A Met Office yellow warning for rain is currently in force for the area and will be until 3am on Friday.

This morning will see some heavy showers but through this afternoon and evening there will be a prolonged period of heavy rainfall.

Here is the very latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield for the rest of the day:

10am: Light rain (60% chance)

11am: Cloudy (20% chance of rain)

12pm: Light rain (50% chance)

1pm: Light rain (60% chance)

2pm: Heavy rain (90% chance)

3pm: Heavy rain (90% chance)

4pm: Heavy rain (90% chance)

5pm: Heavy rain (95% chance)

6pm: Heavy rain (90% chance)

7pm: Heavy rain (95% chance)

8pm: Light rain (60% chance)

9pm: Light rain (60% chance)

10pm: Cloudy (20% chance of rain)