Yorkshire HART - Ambulance Service Hazardous Area Response Team - said it was ‘on scene providing medical support and advice to emergency services’
It added: ‘Please avoid the area and if your home is within the smoke plume please close all doors and windows’.
Firefighters said a cylinder exploded at a building on Claywheels Lane this morning.
Residents in Fox Hill, Wadsley Park Village and Wadsley Bridge all reported hearing a loud explosion just after 9am.
Five engines attended after being called out at 8.20am, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said, with more sent after 9.30am.
No injuries were reported, it added.
A 200m cordon was placed around the building.
Debbie Chaston said: ‘Heard it at Hillsborough Park, made all the runners for Park Run stop’.