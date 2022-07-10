'Hazardous area' ambulance team sent to Sheffield industrial building rocked by big explosion

A ‘hazardous area’ ambulance response team was sent to a Sheffield industrial building rocked by a big explosion and large fire this morning.

By David Walsh
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 1:01 pm

Yorkshire HART - Ambulance Service Hazardous Area Response Team - said it was ‘on scene providing medical support and advice to emergency services’

It added: ‘Please avoid the area and if your home is within the smoke plume please close all doors and windows’.

Firefighters said a cylinder exploded at a building on Claywheels Lane this morning.

Smoke and flames could be seen across the city.

Residents in Fox Hill, Wadsley Park Village and Wadsley Bridge all reported hearing a loud explosion just after 9am.

Five engines attended after being called out at 8.20am, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said, with more sent after 9.30am.

No injuries were reported, it added.

A 200m cordon was placed around the building.

Flames are visible in this picture by Dean Smith.

Debbie Chaston said: ‘Heard it at Hillsborough Park, made all the runners for Park Run stop’.

