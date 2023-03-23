A man has been arrested and released after a suspected arson attack near Firth Park, in Sheffield.

Police were called out after firefighters had been needed to deal with a blaze on Hatfield House Lane, in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 19).

Firefighters from Elm Lane Fire Station dealt with the blaze, spending around half an hour on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police told The Star in a statement: “We were called at about 2.40am on Sunday (19 March) by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to a report of a car being alight on Hatfield House Lane in Sheffield which was believed to have been started deliberately.

A man has been arrested and released after a suspected arson attack on Hatfield House Lane , near Firth Park, in Sheffield. File picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters