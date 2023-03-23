Police were called out after firefighters had been needed to deal with a blaze on Hatfield House Lane, in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 19).
Firefighters from Elm Lane Fire Station dealt with the blaze, spending around half an hour on the scene.
South Yorkshire Police told The Star in a statement: “We were called at about 2.40am on Sunday (19 March) by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to a report of a car being alight on Hatfield House Lane in Sheffield which was believed to have been started deliberately.
“Fire crews had attended the scene and extinguished the blaze. A 55-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of arson but has since been released with no further action to be taken. The investigation has since been filed pending any further lines of enquiry coming to light.”