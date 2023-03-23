News you can trust since 1887
Hatfield House Lane fire Firth Park: Man arrested and released after early hours Sheffield ‘arson attack’

A man has been arrested and released after a suspected arson attack near Firth Park, in Sheffield.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:34 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 08:34 GMT

Police were called out after firefighters had been needed to deal with a blaze on Hatfield House Lane, in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 19).

Firefighters from Elm Lane Fire Station dealt with the blaze, spending around half an hour on the scene.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star in a statement: “We were called at about 2.40am on Sunday (19 March) by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to a report of a car being alight on Hatfield House Lane in Sheffield which was believed to have been started deliberately.

A man has been arrested and released after a suspected arson attack on Hatfield House Lane , near Firth Park, in Sheffield. File picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters
“Fire crews had attended the scene and extinguished the blaze. A 55-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of arson but has since been released with no further action to be taken. The investigation has since been filed pending any further lines of enquiry coming to light.”