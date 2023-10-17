Harrison Utley: Flashy Sheffield drug dealer “showed no remorse"
"During all Utley’s interviews, he showed no remorse for his actions, or how the drug supply has damaging implications on our communities."
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harrison Utley, 21, was sentenced to eight years in prison after police found 26kg of near-pure cocaine and 15kg of ketamine in his home and vehicles in Ecclesfield.
£97,064 in cash, a cash-counting machine, scales and disposable gloves with traces of cocaine, and two knives in the headboard of the bed were also found in the search which took place on March 12, 2023.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Slater, who headed up the team which investigated Utley, said: "During all Utley’s interviews, he showed no remorse for his actions, or how the drug supply has damaging implications on our communities.
"The proceeds from crime leads to further criminality in our communities and the organised crime links cause fear and harm to innocent people."
Utley admitted to owning a vehicle which contained the ketamine stash, but had no explanation of how or why he was in possession of the drugs and cash.
Ms Shada Mellor KC, defending Utley, told Sheffield Crown Court: "He hadn't thought about his consequences or his actions.
"While in prison, he will see first hand the impact that substance abuse and addiction can have on people's lives. He has been struggling in the prison environment, it has been difficult."
"He is very, very remorseful for his actions, she added.
"He is embarrassed and angry with himself, and has said multiple times this will be the one and only time he will be at court."
Designer clothing worth over £38,000, three Rolex watches and the diamond bracelet found in Utley’s property "highlighted Utley’s payment for his involvement in the distribution of cocaine and ketamine", according to SYP.
"The expensive items immediately showed us that Utley was being rewarded for his efforts in housing and distributing drugs from Sheffield," added DCI Slater.
"Our efforts to bring those involved in drugs, organised and violent crime before the courts will continue."