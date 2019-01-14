Police take pensioner, 92, to hospital after three-hour wait for ambulance in Sheffield city centre

A 92-year-old pensioner was left waiting more than three hours for an ambulance after a fall while shopping in Sheffield city centre.

The woman fell on The Moor earlier today (Monday) and suffered head and knee injuries and had been waiting for more than three hours for an ambulance when PCSOs from the Sheffield Central and North West neighbourhood police team got to her.

The Moor, Sheffield city centre.

Police said officers ended up taking the pensioner to the Northern General Hospital themselves.

In a statement, the Sheffield Central and North West neighbourhood police team said: “With temperatures falling and stiil no ambulance available officers took the decision to convey to hospital themselves.

“Dialling 999 doesn't necessarily mean an ambulance will be dispatched. The call handler will decide what's appropriate. An ambulance will be sent if it's a life-threatening emergency.”

The Star has contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service for a comment and is awaiting a response.