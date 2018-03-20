Gunmen on the run after shooting in Sheffield city centre

Gunmen wanted over a shooting in Sheffield remain on the run this morning.
A 27-year-old man was shot in his leg during an incident in Sidney Street in the city centre at 1am on Sunday.
CRIME: Teenage boy due in court over attempt to kill woman in Sheffield
His attackers were two Asian men, of slim build.
POLICE: Case dropped against men accused of trafficking Rotherham teenager
No other descriptions have yet been provided by South Yorkshire Police.
READ MORE: Sheffield man recalled to prison
The circumstances surrounding the gun attack have also not yet been revealed.
Detectives investigating the incident said the victim suffered a minor injury and was released from hospital after treatment.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 72 of March 18.