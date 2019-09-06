Anger over neglected pet dumped in cage in South Yorkshire woods
An animal sanctuary has expressed anger after a pet guinea pig was found dumped in a cage in South Yorkshire woodland.
It has been described as a case of ‘shocking cruelty and neglect’ by Doncaster-based guinea pig charity Cavy Corner.
The charity said a guinea pig was found by a dog walker in Treeton Woods, Rotherham, after being ‘callously dumped’.
The culprit responsible for abandoning the guinea pig has been described as ‘wicked’.
In a Facebook post, Cavy Corner said: “After a period of prolonged neglect this little guinea was found by a dog walker, having been callously dumped in Treeton Woods Rotherham.
“Discarded in a trashed cage and left to fend for himself, the dangers he faced were unthinkable.
“Left with no hay, food or water and at risk from the elements and predators.”
The charity added: “Thick clumps of dirt on all claws showed he had been living in deep filth in that cage for a long time previously.
“His hair, so dirty and badly matted that we had to cut it off, demonstrated the months of neglect he had already endured.“Safe at Cavy Corner he is now clean and being cared for though obviously traumatised.
“The unusual green cage was made of metal but had no mesh in the front so it's unknown if he was alone when dumped or with other guineas.
The wooden cage floor had rotted because of the deep waste inside.
“If you recognise the cage and know the identity of the wicked person who dumped him please private message the information to Cavy Corner.
“The Treeton Woods area is being checked regularly in case there were others guineas in the cage with him.
“I can't imagine what sort of lowlife thinks this is acceptable treatment of a poor helpless Guinea Pig? And dumping him in the woods...why?”