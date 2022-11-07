The 27-year-old is in a stable conditon in hospital after being shot by an armed officer on Rockingham Road, in Wheatley, Doncaster, this morning. Police have launched an investigation into the incident – which has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation is underway following a firearms discharge in Doncaster this morning. Just before 9am, officers were called to Lifestyle Express on Rockingham Road, Wheatley, to a report of a man armed with a gun inside the shop.

“Armed officers were sent to the scene and a police firearm was discharged. A man, 27, sustained an injury and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. He has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Police were called to the street in Wheatley this morning after a man entered a shop with a gun.

“No other members of the public, or police officers, were injured. The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Alton said: “We know that this morning’s incident will have no doubt caused some serious concern, especially among those living nearby. I’d like to stress that we’re taking this morning’s events extremely seriously and we are working alongside the Independent Office for Police Conduct to unpick exactly what happened. There will be a number of officers at the scene today carrying out enquiries as our investigation continues.”

Numerous residents reported hearing shots in the area this morning as police swooped on the scene. The shop, which is also known as Raja’s, was at the centre of a police cordon, with nearby Lowther Road also being sealed off by officers.

One person reported seeing a man pinned to the ground by officers and surrounded by police. Another resident said earlier: “I went outside and numerous people were gathering on the street. We can’t see clearly as the road ahead is cordoned off.”

