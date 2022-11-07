Rockingham Road in Wheatley, Doncaster, has been cordoned off, with heavy police activity at the scene. Officers were reportedly called to a shop at the corner of Rockingham Road and Lowther Road just before 9am this morning, Monday, November 7, following a 999 call that a man was armed with a gun.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a man was taken to hospital after being injured by a firearms discharge. An investigation is ongoing and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.

One resident told the Doncaster Free Press: “I woke up when the emergency services arrived. I went outside and numerous people were gathering on the street. My neighbours reported hearing gun shots last night and loud bangs. We can’t see clearly as the road ahead is cordoned off.”

Police have descended on the Raja store in Rockingham Road, Wheatley this morning.