A gun and ammunition were seized by police officers in an operation aimed at ridding the streets of weapons.

Officers from the Manor and Arbourthorne neighbourhood policing team seized the firearm and bullets yesterday as part of Operation Sceptre – a week-long operation aimed at addressing knife crime primarily.

A gun was seized by South Yorkshire Police in an operation yesterday

An investigation is now under way.

