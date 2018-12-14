Gritters heading out onto Sheffield’s roads NOW as icy blast hits city

Sheffield’s gritting teams are heading out onto the city’s streets this morning due to the threat of ice and snow.

Streets Ahead have vowed to grit all major routes across Sheffield throughout today, tonight and into the weekend.

Wintry weather is forecast for Sheffield

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for the city for this weekend.

Snow is expected to fall over large parts of northern England tomorrow, especially over higher ground.

A spokesperson for Streets head said: “Streets Ahead will be out gritting primary and secondary routes today from 11am due to continuing low temperatures and the risk of freezing temperatures later this afternoon and into the weekend.”