SHEFFIELD SNOW ALERT: Blizzard warning issued for city

The Met Office has this morning issued a weather warning for snow for Sheffield.

On Saturday and Sunday Sheffield could see blizzard conditions as heavy snow is blown in on strong winds.

At least two inches of snow is expected at lower levels with up to eight inches of the white stuff over higher ground.

People are being warned that travel delays are possible and vehicles could become stranded.

The warning is in force for the hours between 12pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

A yellow warning for ice has also been issued.

The northern half of the UK has been told to expect the first major snow storm of the winter

The snow warning states: “There is a risk of snow developing with strong southeasterly winds affecting northern UK on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

“The snow could be heavy at times, especially over hills where blizzards may develop, and is likely to drift in strong winds.

“Across northern England and southern Scotland, snow may turn to freezing rain above 200-300 metres leading to widespread ice developing on Saturday night. 2-5 cm of snow is likely at lower levels, whilst higher ground could see 10-20 cm.”

