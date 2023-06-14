News you can trust since 1887
Gregg House Road fire Sheffield: Huge blaze at house near Shiregreen was arson, believe firefighters

Shocked residents looked on as a dramatic blaze took hold at a house near Shiregreen after a suspected arson attack.
By David Kessen
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:27 BST

Firefighters were sent to the scene in the early hours of today, as flames gripped a house on Gregg House Road, after having spread from a burning caravan in front of the building. Footage of the blaze posted on social media appeared to show the front of the property well ablaze as firefighters battled the flames, using hosereels to drench the flames.

Loud noises sounding like car horns could be heard in the backgroud of the footage.

Firefighters this morning described what happened.

File picture shows South Yorkshire Firefighters. Three fire crews were sent to deal with a suspected arson attack at Gregg House Road, near Shiregreen, last nightFile picture shows South Yorkshire Firefighters. Three fire crews were sent to deal with a suspected arson attack at Gregg House Road, near Shiregreen, last night
File picture shows South Yorkshire Firefighters. Three fire crews were sent to deal with a suspected arson attack at Gregg House Road, near Shiregreen, last night
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Three fire crews from Elm Lane, Rivelin and Central stations attended a caravan fire at 3.30am on Gregg House Road, Sheffield. The fire also spread to a car and the front of a house. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 5.35am.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

