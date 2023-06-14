Shocked residents looked on as a dramatic blaze took hold at a house near Shiregreen after a suspected arson attack.

Firefighters were sent to the scene in the early hours of today, as flames gripped a house on Gregg House Road, after having spread from a burning caravan in front of the building. Footage of the blaze posted on social media appeared to show the front of the property well ablaze as firefighters battled the flames, using hosereels to drench the flames.

Loud noises sounding like car horns could be heard in the backgroud of the footage.

Firefighters this morning described what happened.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Three fire crews from Elm Lane, Rivelin and Central stations attended a caravan fire at 3.30am on Gregg House Road, Sheffield. The fire also spread to a car and the front of a house. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 5.35am.”