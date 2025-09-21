Friends and family are raising money to bring home a “beloved” young Doncaster dad who tragically died in Spain after he was diagnosed with incurable Huntington’s Disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Boreham died while on holiday with loved ones in Spain on Thursday (September 18). He was 35.

A GoFundMe has been launched to support repatriation costs for "beloved" Doncaster dad Scott Boreham, who tragically died in Spain on September 18 after being diagnosed with Huntington's Disease. | Boreham family

It came just less than a year after he was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease, an incurable condition that affects memory, concentration, motor skills and mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, a GoFundMe page has been launched to repatriate the dad-of-three back to Doncaster, at a cost to his wife, Jamie-Leigh, of £5,000.

Organiser and lifelong friend of Jamie-Leigh, Toni Murphy, said: “It’s all just to help my friend and help put the family at ease about costs so they can grieve. It’s already such an incredibly hard thing to go through.

“Scott was dearly loved by so many as a friend, dad, son, brother and husband.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated and shared the appeal already.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GoFundMe page was set up on Friday, and has raised over £1,350 in just over 24 hours.

The page reads: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the story of Scott, a beloved friend, son, brother husband, and father to 3 beautiful children who tragically lost his battle with Huntington’s disease.

“He was a kind, loving, and dedicated man whose smile and presence made a lasting impact on all who knew him.

“His loss has left his family devastated, not only with the pain of his passing but also with the financial burdens that come with funeral costs the repatriation of bringing him home from Spain and the long-term challenges of rebuilding their lives after such a profound tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We humbly ask for your support to help ease their financial strain and allow them to focus on healing. Your contributions will honour his memory and provide his family with the resources they so desperately need during this difficult time. Thank you for supporting them with love, compassion, and generosity.”

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org