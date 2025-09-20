Sheffield retro: 33 of the best photos showing children of the 90s, to take you back to your school days

If you’re a child of the 90s, you might spot a younger version of yourself or someone you know in this retro photo gallery.

These pictures show youngsters across Sheffield during the 1990s, at school and at play.

Children are seen learning to swim, putting on a show, and raising money for good causes in these nostalgic images.

They are all adults now, some approaching middle age, and many with children of their own.

But these photos roll back the years and show them as they were in their youth, with their whole lives ahead of them.

Can you spot yourself, your child or anyone you know in these photos? What are your happiest memories from the 90s?

Children from Park Hill School enjoying swimming lessons at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, in 1996

1. Making a splash

Children from Park Hill School enjoying swimming lessons at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, in 1996 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Stuart Hastings

Bankwood Primary School pupils dancing in Orchard Square as part of Sheffields Children's Festival in 1998

2. Children's Festival

Bankwood Primary School pupils dancing in Orchard Square as part of Sheffields Children's Festival in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers

Children at St Thomas of Canterbury School, Chancet Wood Drive, Sheffield, running their own break-time fruit and nut bar in June 1999

3. Healthy eating

Children at St Thomas of Canterbury School, Chancet Wood Drive, Sheffield, running their own break-time fruit and nut bar in June 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Tennis professional John Howarth pictured in August 1997 with some of the children he has been coaching at Sheffield's Hallam Tennis Club

4. Ace pupils

Tennis professional John Howarth pictured in August 1997 with some of the children he has been coaching at Sheffield's Hallam Tennis Club | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sharron Bennett

