These pictures show youngsters across Sheffield during the 1990s, at school and at play.

Children are seen learning to swim, putting on a show, and raising money for good causes in these nostalgic images.

They are all adults now, some approaching middle age, and many with children of their own.

But these photos roll back the years and show them as they were in their youth, with their whole lives ahead of them.

Can you spot yourself, your child or anyone you know in these photos? What are your happiest memories from the 90s?

Making a splash Children from Park Hill School enjoying swimming lessons at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, in 1996

Children's Festival Bankwood Primary School pupils dancing in Orchard Square as part of Sheffields Children's Festival in 1998

Healthy eating Children at St Thomas of Canterbury School, Chancet Wood Drive, Sheffield, running their own break-time fruit and nut bar in June 1999