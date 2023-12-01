They will be bringing their show, celebrating the life of former bandmate Sarah Harding, to Sheffield on May 28, 2024

Girls Aloud will be coming to Sheffield Arena on their 2024 reunion tour after adding an extra date to their eagerly-awaited comeback.

Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh will be bringing their show to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 7.30pm, and tickets are on sale from today, Friday, December 1.

Girls Aloud members Kimberley Walsh, Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, and Nicola Roberts announced their 2024 arena tour, in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding, on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 Breakfast Show. They will be appearing at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

The pop legends will sadly be without Sarah Harding, who tragically died of cancer in 2021, aged just 39, and are expected to pay tribute to the much-missed former band member in their concerts.

How much are tickets for Girls Aloud at Sheffield Arena, when are they on sale and how to book?

The extra date was announced on Thursday, November 30, with tickets priced £58.20, £70.75 and £99.20 available via the Sheffield Arena website from 9am today, Friday, December 1.

This month marks 21 years since the quintet won Popstars: The Rivals and went on to achieve astonishing success as Girls Aloud.

The band will be performing all their biggest hits during their arena tour of the UK and Ireland in May and June 2024, including number ones Sound Of The Underground, The Promise and I'll Stand By You, plus classics like Love Machine, Call The Shots, Biology, Something New and The Show.

Announcing the tour, Cheryl said: "We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago.

"The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon.

'It's the right time to celebrate Sarah'

"But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways."

Kimberley added: "Over the last year, we've felt this outpouring of love – obviously towards Sarah, but actually towards all of us as a group. And I guess it's ignited something in all of us again.

"It feels like something has changed and it does feel like the right time to celebrate Sarah and the 20-year anniversary that we didn't celebrate at the time."

To book tickets, visit www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/event/GirlsAloud-2024

As well as the standard tickets, there will be a very limited number of standing and seated VIP tickets, priced £211.75.

The Standing VIP tickets include access to the Gift Wrapped Kitty Kat VIP Zone, with a Gift Wrapped Kitty Kat VIP Lanyard and Gift Wrapped Kitty Kat Tote Bag.

