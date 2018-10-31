Fugitive brothers still wanted for questioning over serious offences in Sheffield

Have your say

Two fugitive brothers are still on the run from the police today, with detectives keen to speak to them about a number of serious offences in Sheffield.

Declan and Elliott Bower’s photographs and details have been circulated by South Yorkshire Police but the pair are deliberately evading arrest.

The brothers even posted a photograph of themselves on Facebook to taunt the police when officers appealed for information on their whereabouts.

Declan, aged 23, is believed to hold vital information about an attempted murder and serious assault.

He is also wanted for questioning over an allegation of driving while disqualified.

He has also been recalled to prison.

Elliott, 18, is wanted in connection with a serious assault, failing to attend court and failing to have a drug assessment.

They are known to spend most of their time in the Manor, Woodthorpe, Wybourn, Stradbroke and Woodhouse areas of Sheffield.

Detective Sergeant Richard Armstrong, leading the search for the brothers, claim the brothers have been ‘displaying a far more reckless side to their personalities’ since the recent death of their aunt.

He said anyone helping the brothers evade arrest faces prosecution.

Anyone who spots the men are advised not to approach them but to call 999 instead.

Anyone with information on where they may be should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 488 of October 18.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.



