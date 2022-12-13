A woman ‘in distress’ in a frozen lake while she attempted to rescue her dog was helped to safety by a passing police officer.

The woman entered the icy water after her dog chased a swan and fell through ice on the surface of the lake at Silverwood Nature Reserve, Thrybergh, Rotherham, yesterday.

Fortunately officers from South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Off Road Bike Intervention Team’ heard the woman’s cries for help and raced to her rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They found the woman knee deep in icy water holding one dog and trying to save the other, which was frantically treading water after falling through the ice.

A woman's cries for help were heard by passing police officers after she entered a frozen lake to try to save her dog

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: “Weather is a dangerous force and as freezing conditions continue across the county we are urging our communities to respect frozen waters and stay safe.”

The force explained that “without hesitation” PC Jamie Walker entered the lake, grabbed the stricken dog from the freezing water and helped the woman to dry land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After speaking to the woman, officers established how one of the woman’s dogs was being walked off its lead when it started to chase after a swan, and as the swan flew off, the dog followed it into the lake.

Operational Support Unit Chief Inspector Lee Carlson said: “We share a multitude of advice as the cold weather approaches, but it’s important that people don’t think ‘that won’t happen to me’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the increase in freezing conditions even your routine that you have done every day may need to change, and that may be something as simple as walking your dog on the lead, not off.

“This incident is a reminder of how easy it can be to get into difficulty and distress in open water. Please be wary of the dangers, be vigilant and stay safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Walker was able to dry off, change his clothes at a local police station and continue his shift.

He said: “This incident had a good outcome, everyone was safe, albeit some soggy footwear. However it could have been very different as we have seen from the absolutely devastating tragedy in Solihull this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please know where your children are playing, their usual safe places may not be safe now winter has arrived, and be aware on your regular, local walks with your dogs - as the seasons change, so do the risks.”

Three boys, aged 8, 10 and 11, died after falling into a frozen lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull on December 11. The youngsters were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water but could not be revived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital today.

Meanwhile, also yesterday, emergency services were called to Shaftholme, Doncaster, after two youths were spotted on another frozen pond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police arrived, the pair ran off and officers were unable to locate them.