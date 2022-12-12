Firefighters were today called to young people playing on a frozen lake in South Yorkshire – the day after a tragedy claimed three children’s lives.

Three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling through ice into a lake near Solihull in the West Midlands yesterday, Sunday, December 11. A fourth boy, aged six, this afternoon remained in a critical condition after being pulled from the freezing water.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue today said it had been called to an incident this afternoon involving young people playing on a frozen lake, and urged people to heed the safety warnings and keep off the ice. The fire service said: “Please speak to the youngsters in your life about the dangers of doing this - as we’ve seen in the #SolihullLakeTragedy the consequences can be tragic.”

West Midlands Police today revealed one of its officers had tried to punch through the ice to rescue the children from the lake in Solihull and was taken to hospital with mild hypothermia as a result.

Firefighters in the West Midlands pay tribute to three boys who died after falling into an icy lake near Solihull. A fourth child today remained in a critical condition after also falling through ice into the water. Firefighters in South Yorkshire today revealed they were called to young people playing on a frozen lake, as they urged people to heed safety warnings and keep off the ice. Photo: Matthew Cooper/PA

