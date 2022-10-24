Fox Hill Road Sheffield: Man taken to hospital with head injuries after being found unconscious
A man has had to be taken to hospital after being found lying injured and unconscious next to his car outside a Sheffield car dealership.
The man, who is described as being aged in his 40s, was found on Fox Hill Road outside the car sales garage near to the Go-Local, and was taken to hospital with head injuries.
Police have today admitted they don’t know what happened to him – and are appealing for information to try to piece together how he came to be lying injured where he was found.
Most Popular
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said today: “On Friday September 16 at around 8pm, a man in his 40s was found unconscious next to his grey Citroen van on Fox Hill Road, outside the car sales garage near to the Go-Local. He was taken to hospital where he needed hospital treatment for a head injury.
“It is understood that at around 7.40pm, the Citroen van and a dark-coloured vehicle pulled up at the garage. Two males are understood to have got out of the dark vehicle and engaged with the man who was next to his van. Shortly after this, a member of the public found the 46-year-old unconscious. It is not yet clear whether the man was assaulted, so officers are now keen to trace the two men who engaged with him, and the dark vehicle seen at the garage.”
Officers would like to hear from any passing motorist who may hold any dashcam footage of the incident, or anyone with information.