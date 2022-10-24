The man, who is described as being aged in his 40s, was found on Fox Hill Road outside the car sales garage near to the Go-Local, and was taken to hospital with head injuries.

Police have today admitted they don’t know what happened to him – and are appealing for information to try to piece together how he came to be lying injured where he was found.

A man in his 40s was found unconscious next to his grey Citroen van on Fox Hill Road, Sheffield, outside the car sales garage near to the Go-Local.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said today: “On Friday September 16 at around 8pm, a man in his 40s was found unconscious next to his grey Citroen van on Fox Hill Road, outside the car sales garage near to the Go-Local. He was taken to hospital where he needed hospital treatment for a head injury.

“It is understood that at around 7.40pm, the Citroen van and a dark-coloured vehicle pulled up at the garage. Two males are understood to have got out of the dark vehicle and engaged with the man who was next to his van. Shortly after this, a member of the public found the 46-year-old unconscious. It is not yet clear whether the man was assaulted, so officers are now keen to trace the two men who engaged with him, and the dark vehicle seen at the garage.”

Officers would like to hear from any passing motorist who may hold any dashcam footage of the incident, or anyone with information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can contact officers using their live webchat, their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 99 of September 16 2022. You can access the webchat and the online portal by logging on to the website www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Police are asking that anyone who may have dashcam footage, should email it to [email protected] and quote the incident number in the subject line of the email that they send.