Paint was daubed on the wall next the stage door of the Crucible Theatre, with people walking past the building this morning upset to see the damage to what is one of the city’s most famous landmarks.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the vandalism. A spokesman said this afternoon: “We were called at 10:23pm last night (October 23) for reports of graffiti being sprayed on the wall of the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.“Enquiries are on-going to find the man responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact us via our online reporting portal or call 101 quoting incident number 1100 of 23 October.”

Comments have appeared on social media condemning the damage, with pictures showing silver paint on the dark wall of the building. One person noted on Facebook that it was just pointless vandalism, describing it as ‘not even vandalism’. Another asked if there was CCTV in the area.

The Crucible, on Norfolk Street, which backs on to Tudor Square in the city centre, is one of the most famous theatres in Britain, not least for being the venue of the World Snooker Championships since the 1970s, and the theatre which first commissioned the hit musical Everyone’s Talking About Jamie.

