A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed emergency services were sent out to Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, on the morning of Monday, April 25.

There were road closures in place on both Wilcox Road and Browning Road, while officers responded to concerns for the man’s welfare.

The scene in Fox Hill yesterday afternoon (Monday, April 25)

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were also sent out to assist with the incident, the full nature of which has not been released by either South Yorkshire Police or South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the incident was resolved at around 4.20pm on Monday, April 25, after the emergency services spent more than four hours on the scene.