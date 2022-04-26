Fox Hill: Man taken to hospital after emergency services called to Sheffield suburb over concerns for safety

A man was taken to hospital after the emergency services were sent to a Sheffield neighbourhood over concerns for his welfare.

By Sarah Marshall
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 5:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 5:17 pm

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed emergency services were sent out to Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, on the morning of Monday, April 25.

There were road closures in place on both Wilcox Road and Browning Road, while officers responded to concerns for the man’s welfare.

The scene in Fox Hill yesterday afternoon (Monday, April 25)

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were also sent out to assist with the incident, the full nature of which has not been released by either South Yorkshire Police or South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the incident was resolved at around 4.20pm on Monday, April 25, after the emergency services spent more than four hours on the scene.

They added: “The man was taken to hospital. He was also subsequently detained in connection with bail offences.”

