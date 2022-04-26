Three miles of traffic jams on M1 near Sheffield after motorway crash this afternoon

It led to the closure of several lanes of the carriageway while emergency services deal with the incident, an overturned vehicle.

Police said a caravan overturned on the M1 at about 1.30pm today, Tuesday April 26. They added there were were no injuries reported.

National Highways Yorkshire said on social media this afternoon at 2.10pm: “The #M1 southbound between J35 (#Rotherham) and J34 (#Sheffield), 2 lanes (of 4) are closed due to a collision. There is approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times.”

There are three mile tailbacks on the M1 near Sheffield this afternoon