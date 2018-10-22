Crimestoppers offers £5,000 reward to find man wanted over Sheffield murder

A reward of £5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted over a Sheffield murder.

CRIME: Burglar caught on camera in Ross Burkinshaw’s boxing gym in Sheffield

Detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed to death in a city alleyway, want to quiz 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah over the killing.

Ahmed Farrah

POLICE: Brother of Sheffield murder victim has ‘last gift’ scooter stolen for a second time



They believe Farrah, who has links to Broomhall and is also known as Reggie, could hold vital information about the stabbing.

APPEAL: Police issue E-fit of man wanted over robberies of women in Sheffield



Kavan was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14.

He underwent emergency surgery but could not be saved and died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

Four arrests have been made so far, but nobody has yet been charged.

Kavan Brissett

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives claim that Farrah knows he is wanted for questioning but is deliberately evading arrest.

They have warned that anyone shielding him faces prosecution.

Crimestoppers today described Farrah as ‘key’ to police enquiries.

Dave Hunter, Head of Operations for Crimestoppers, said: “A 21-year-old has had his life taken away from him and his family are understandably distraught and searching for answers.

“Crimes like this are heartless, senseless and the people that have to deal with this loss are those left behind. I can’t imagine what Kavan’s family are going through.

“Our charity takes information 100 per cent anonymously. Always. No-one will know you contacted us, and it could be your information that makes the difference. So please, contact us and help bring some justice to Kavan’s family.”

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.