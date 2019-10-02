Five more arrests over shooting outside Sheffield supermarket
Five more arrests have been made over a shooting outside a Sheffield supermarket.
Detectives revealed today that four men and a woman were arrested overnight in connection with a shooting outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, on Monday night.
A car was shot at and three men were seen jumping into the silver-grey estate and speeding off.
It is not known whether anyone was in the vehicle but detectives are working on the ‘assumption’ that the car was occupied at the time of the gun attack.
The five suspects in police custody today – three men aged 18, 28 and 43, a 17-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman – are all being held on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.
A sixth suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of the same offence yesterday and remains in police custody this morning.
The men are all from Sheffield and the woman is from Rotherham.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 and quote incident number 843 of September 30.