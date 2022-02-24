Joshua Bailey, of Burgoyne Road, Walkley, was later arrested by South Yorkshire Police – and today he is in jail for his crime spree which was carried out at shops around Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road.

Bailey has been convicted over four commercial burglaries, and was sentenced by Sheffield magistrates yesterday, police revealed this evening.

Picture shows the moment Joshua Bailey, of Burgoyne Road, Walkle was caught on closed circuit television as he raided a store in Sheffield. He has now been jailed for burglary

He was convicted of three commercial burglaries at the Tesco supermarket on Ecclesall Road, and for a further commercial burglary at Fatface, also on Ecclesall Road. He was also convicted of a further three shoplifting offences at Tesco on Abbeydale Road.

Police said in one of Bailey's burglaries, he had smashed the front glass window of a store, entered inside, and stole a shop till from behind the counter. But he left traces of his blood behind at the scene.

PC Abby Wilkinson, who was in charge of the investigation, said: "Bailey was responsible for a campaign of theft and burglary, which has a devastating effect on local shops, the staff that work there, and the perception of crime."

Bailey was jailed for 18 months concurrent for each burglary, and a further one month concurrent to those for each of the shoplifting offences.

