How South Yorkshire firefighters rescued a cat that was stuck up a tree for a week

The worried owners phoned South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on Friday after they exhausted all other options.

Using harnesses and a ladder, the crew managed to rescue the feline from a tall tree in Wentworth.

SYFRS said: “Sometimes we actually do rescue cats from trees.

South Yorkshire firefighters rescured this cat that was stuck up a tree

“This four legged friend had been stuck very high up a tall tree in Wentworth, Rotherham, for a whole week, before we got the call to come and help.

“Well done to staff from the RSPCA and Dearne green watch who saved the day!

“We don't do many animal rescues and, in some cases, we can't always help - but where we can, we will.”

Responding, Donna Jeffs said: "This is my mum's cat and we are so grateful to the fabulous fire service for your help, we really had exhausted every other option. Thank you so much."

